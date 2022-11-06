Final Score Jets 20, Bills 17

In the New York Jets’ ninth game of the 2022 season, on a cloudy and unseasonably warm early November afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets came up with their biggest win in many years, knocking off arguably the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, in a stunning 20 - 17 upset victory. The Jets have arrived!

In the 1st half the Jets hung in there against a relentless Bills attack, ending up trailing the Bills 14 - 10 at halftime. Josh Allen had a pair of touchdown runs and Michael Carter had one of his own for the Jets.

The Jets opened the 3rd quarter with a long, clock chewing drive down to the Bills’ 22 yard line before Zach Wilson was strip sacked and the Bills recovered the fumble. Two plays later Sauce Gardner intercepted Josh Allen and the Jets were in business deep in Buffalo territory. From there the Jets punched it in for a touchdown as they took their first lead of the game at 17 - 14 into the 4th quarter.

The Bills answered with a drive ending in a 51 yard field goal to tie the game at 17 early in the 4th quarter.

The Jets and Bills then exchanged punts, with the Bills’ punt pinning the Jets back at their 4 yard line with 8 minutes to play. The Jets then went on a long, grinding drive, running the ball right down the Bills’ throats, before settling for a 28 yard field goal and a 20 - 17 lead with less than two minutes to go.

The Bills had one final drive with no timeouts. A Bryce Huff strip sack left the Bills in a 3rd and 21 hole, and two incompletions later the Jets had their victory.

With the win the Jets go to 6-3 on the year. The Jets now get their bye week to rest up and heal up before going on the road looking for revenge against the New England Patriots in two weeks.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.