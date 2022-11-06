Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Bills 14 - 10.

The Jets got off to a shaky start as Braden Mann slipped on the opening kickoff, giving the Bills immediate great field position at the 45 yard line. The Bills then struck deep as Stefon Diggs burned Sauce Gardner on a 42 yard bomb, putting the Bills on the doorstop of a quick score. The Jets avoided an early deficit when Jordan Whitehead intercepted Josh Allen.

The Jets then went three and out and punted. On the ensuing Bills possession, the Bills marched relentlessly down the field, eventually scoring a touchdown on a Josh Allen run to take an early 7 - 0 lead.

The Jets answered with a drive ending in a 53 yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to bring the score to 7 - 3 in favor of the Bills as the 1st quarter ended.

In the 2nd quarter the teams exchanged punts before the Bills put together a 93 yard drive culminating in a 36 yard Josh Allen touchdown run, giving the Bills a 14 - 3 lead midway through the quarter.

The Jets answered with a 75 yard drive capped off by a Michael Carter touchdown run to make the score Bills 14, Jets 10 with 32 seconds left in the half. A last ditch Bills drive fell short as the Bills missed a 55 yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Jets go into the locker room trailing the Bills by four points. The Bills have gotten the better of the Jets, but the Jets are hanging around. A break or two in the second half could yet yield an upset for the Jets.

Enjoy the second half everyone.