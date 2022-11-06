Jets vs Bills Game Thread

It’s week 9 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosting the Buffalo Bills.

After a disappointing home loss against the New England Patriots last week the 5-3 Jets come into this game looking to rebound against perhaps the best team in the NFL. The Bills have a great offense, a great defense and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. There aren’t a whole lot of weaknesses for the Bills, but the Jets may be one of the teams best able to match up against this juggernaut.

The 6-1 Bills are a pass happy team that loves to go vertical, and they are very good at it. But the Jets have an excellent pass rush and a pair of outside cornerbacks in D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner that is as good as any duo in the NFL. With Josh Allen still a somewhat turnover prone quarterback, there is a chance that the Jets will be able to force some turnovers in this game. If they do, and if the Jets can manage a turnover free game on offense, who knows, maybe the Jets can pull of the upset. Stranger things have happened.

It's the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills in a crucial AFC East game in week 9 of the 2022 New York Jets season.