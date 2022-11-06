Week 9 Late Games Open Thread

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season continues with just a couple of late afternoon games.

With many teams on bye this week we have just two late afternoon games. In the first, the 3-5 Arizona Cardinals host the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks come into this game winners of three straight and four of their last five games. They’ve been led by a surprisingly effective Geno Smith, who finally has gotten another chance to start and is making the most of it. The 3-5 Cardinals come into this game losers of three of their last four games. The Cardinals have had problems at home, posting just one win against three losses at home this season.

In the other late afternoon game the 3-4 Los Angeles Rams face off against the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These are two of the most disappointing teams this season. The Rams and the Buccaneers are the last two Super Bowl champions, and both teams were expected to compete for another title this season. Instead both have losing records. It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.