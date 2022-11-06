SNF: Chiefs vs Titans Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans.

The Kansas City Chiefs come into this game off their bye week. Prior to the bye the Chiefs had racked up five wins in seven games, including blowing out the San Francisco 49ers by three touchdowns in their last game. The Chiefs boast the #1 scoring offense in the NFL, as Patrick Mahomes and friends continue to make it tough on opposing defenses. The Chiefs unfortunately also have had trouble stopping opposing passing offenses, giving up 300+ yards passing in four of their seven games so far. In general a shootout is a pretty good bet in any Chiefs game, and it’s not easy beating the Chiefs in a shootout.

The Tennessee Titans come into this game with the same 5-2 record as the Chiefs. After losing their first two games the Titans have reeled off five straight victories. Unlike the Chiefs, the Titans almost never engage in a shootout, and they aren’t really equipped for shootouts. The Titans rely on running the ball with Derrick Henry and a strong defense that has allowed 22 points or less in six of their seven games this season.

This game is a study in contrasts: the Chiefs’ dominating aerial attack against the Titans great ground game and stout defense. The Titans have dominated the rivalry recently, winning four of the last five games between these two teams. I expect that trend to be broken tonight in Kansas City, as Patrick Mahomes and company prove too much for the Titans’ defense. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.