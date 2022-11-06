Jets vs Bills Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey, hosting the Buffalo Bills today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be overcast and quite warm for this time of year. Skies will be cloudy for most of the game, clearing a bit as the game winds down. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the south southwest to start the game, shifting to the south by game’s end. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for early November in New Jersey, in the low 70s to start the game, rising into the mid 70s as the game progresses. Humidity will be high, in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the game. There will be a 10% risk of precipitation to start the game, declining to near zero by game’s end. Overall this shapes up to be almost perfect autumn weather for the fans at the stadium. For the players it may be a bit warm, but nothing that should have much of an effect on game play.

Enjoy the game everybody.