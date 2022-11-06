How to watch Jets vs. Bills in Week 9

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Bills at Jets early on CBS

Rams at Buccaneers late on CBS

Seahawks at Cardinals late on FOX

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call today’s game for CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern time from East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo is an 11 point favorite, and the game over/under is 46 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game has a wide distribution as it is CBS’ featured game in the early afternoon times lot. The East Coast aside from New England, Georgia, and Florida will get the game. So will most of the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. To see whether the game will be shown in your area, check out the maps at 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Titans at Chiefs tonight on NBC and Ravens at Saints tomorrow night on ESPN.

