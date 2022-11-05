NFL Picks for Week 9 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 11 point underdogs at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That seems like a big spread at home. Yes, the Bills are a great team. Yes, the Bills are a better team than the Jets. But the Green Bay Packers, a team the Jets dominated, were less of an underdog in Buffalo against the Bills than the Jets are at home. That doesn’t make a lot of sense. Sure, the Bills are fully capable of blowing out just about anybody. But the Jets match up against the Bills’ pass happy offense better than almost any team in the NFL. A blowout is always possible, but this game could be a lot closer than most think.

Can the Jets win against the Bills? Yes, but it won’t be easy. It will take a mistake free game from the Jets and some turnovers by the Bills. While that’s not impossible, it’s not the way to bet. The Bills are simply a better team than the Jets right now, largely because Josh Allen is a far better quarterback than Zach Wilson. I reluctantly am taking the Bills in this game.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.