New York Jets Flight Connections 11/05/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are at home on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills. It is the Jets’ 3rd division game of the season and the last game before the Jets’ bye week. An upset win here would go a long way towards the Jets returning to the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years. A loss would have the Jets staring at a post-bye road game against the New England Patriots needing a win to keep from falling back to a .500 record. Needless to say this is another big game for the Jets. Let’s hope they are up to the challenge.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in November:

Henry McKenna - Jets QB Zach Wilson needs to cease and desist his Patrick Mahomes impression

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Matchup Is the One to Watch Sunday vs. Bills?

Jack Bell - Jets’ Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Knows How to Bust a Move

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in ‘Same Position’ as Jets QB Zach Wilson

Randy Lange - Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

Ryan Dunleavy - Jermaine Johnson eager for Jets return after strong start

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' remade secondary to get toughest test yet against Bills

Ryan Dunleavy - Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims at different places in Jets standing

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Elijah Moore dodges media on consecutive days

Antwan Staley - Jets' Corey Davis out vs. Bills, WR misses second straight game

Antwan Staley - Jets' Elijah Moore breaks silence after trade request denied

David Wyatt-Hupton - Game Preview: Buffalo Bills

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Reveals if NFL Fined in Week 8

Michael Obermuller - Insider Pegs DE Bryce Huff as Jets’ Secret Weapon

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Coach Gushes About Young Playmaker Turning Heads

Brandyn Pokrass - Make or Break: Zach Wilson's Remaining Starts Will Determine His Jets Future

Benjamin Jacob - The NY Jets' previous QB failures skew the Zach Wilson conversation

Billy Riccette - Denzel Mims has earned role on offense, says Robert Saleh

Billy Riccette - Corey Davis out for Week 9, team hopes for return after bye week

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Denzel Mims is making the most of his opportunity

Ryan Moran - A look at New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin's great start

Quinn Allen - 'Sometimes it takes a little longer': Josh Allen's take on Zach Wilson will have Jets fans staying patient

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.