Loss to New England Has Lowered Jets Fan Expectations

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts. Each week SB Nation asks fans of the Jets and the other 31 teams for their views about the NFL and their favorite team.

When we last visited SB Nation Reacts, Jets fans were extremely confident as the team was riding a four game winning streak. How much of an impact did the loss to the Patriots have on fan confidence?

Well, Jets fans are no longer thinking Playoffs.

That is quite a drop from the 70 percent who were confident in the Jets making the postseason just one week ago. Unlike many of the overreactions to one game caused by our survey, this one might be justified. The Jets had some breathing room in the postseason chase heading into the New England game. That is now gone. The team finds itself in a crowded chase.

The defeat didn’t really have a major impact on the fanbase’s big picture view, though. 87 percent of Jets fans still think the team is moving in the right direction even after the defeat.

