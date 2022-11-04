Podcast: Jets vs. Bills Preview

The Jets welcome the AFC’s top team to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills visit the for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Had the Jets beaten New England last week, this would have been a showdown for the division lead and the top spot in the conference standings. Since the Patriots won, the Jets now need to pull off a major upset to avoid going into their bye on a losing streak.

On today’s podcast I preview the game. Objectively speaking, the Jets will need to get some breaks to win this game. If both teams play their best, the Bills are going to come out on top. In addition to getting the bounces, the Jets will likely need standout performances from some of their key players, namely Quinnen Williams and Zach Wilson.

