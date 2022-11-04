New York Jets Flight Connections 11/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets take on their divisional rivals this week in the Buffalo Bills, perhaps the best team in the AFC conference right now. While many people have the Jets getting blown out of this game, there’s a real chance that the team can make it a close game. If Zach Wilson is able to limit turnovers and get the offense down the field, the Jets not only can keep the game close, but perhaps come out with a victory. If the game is within reach heading into the 4th quarter, don’t be surprised if they sneak away with a victory. While the Bills aren’t likely to take the Jets as an easy W, at the same time, divisional games are some of the hardest to predict. Let’s hope the team can work some magic this Sunday. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Thursday

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch as Jets Go Toe to Toe with Brawny Buffalo

SNY - NFL Insider: Jets beating Bills comes down to discipline | Connor Hughes

Michael Nania - 2 rare Bills weaknesses the NY Jets must exploit

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Bills

Max Weisman - Jets know challenge awaits them in Bills' Von Miller

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Zach Wilson faces even tougher test in Bills' defense

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson on Jets' Stern Test vs. Buffalo: 'Execution Is the Key'

Tim Crowley - Jets defense calls Bills matchup an 'opportunity to see where we stand'

Randy Lange - D.J. Reed on Jets DBs vs. Bills: 'A Good Challenge ... I'm Looking Forward to It'

SNY - Zach Wilson tunes out criticism, says Jets can 'beat this team' heading into matchup with Bills | Jets News Conference

Andy Vasquez - As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’

SNY - Bart Scott evaluates Zach Wilson's first 18 career games as a Jet | Jets Game Plan

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Zach Wilson is ‘seeing ghosts’ like Sam Darnold did, NFL insider says

Rivka Boord - Does Zach Wilson's height contribute to some of his struggles?

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Wilson, LaFleur Must Change Their Approach

David Wyatt-Hupton - Working Moore with Wilson

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Elijah Moore barely played vs. Patriots (for good reason): Will he have bigger role vs. Bills?

Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets Week 8 Rookie Stock Report: Garrett Wilson comes alive

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets may have the league's next star receiver

John Pullano - Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

Russ Heltman - PFF Names Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner One of NFL's Biggest Surprises

Ethan Greenberg - Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: An in-depth look at DE Bryce Huff's immense pass rushing success | Advanced Metrics

Brian Costello - Joe Flacco was 'surprised' by demotion to Jets' No. 3 QB

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Ron Stallworth

