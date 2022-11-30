NBC wanted Bills vs Jets, not Chargers vs Dolphins, for Week 14 Sunday night flex

When NBC was picking a game to flex into Sunday Night Football for Week 14, the contest they wanted was the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, according to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY TV. CBS blocked the move, though, keeping the game between Josh Allen and Mike White on Sunday afternoon.

The second choice was the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers, which was flexed to the prime-time slot instead. That game will now replace the one originally scheduled for that night between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson.

The AFC East is drawing national attention for the top-to-bottom quality we’ve seen in 2022. All four teams in the division are at least one game over .500 and three of the four teams are in the AFC Playoff Picture. That includes the Bills and Jets, who are currently in Wild Card position.

If both the Bills and Jets win this weekend, their contest next week could be for the lead in the race for the AFC East division if Miami loses their game against the favored San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets defeated the Bills earlier this season in a 20-17 slugfest in New Jersey. Allen threw two interceptions and his lowest QB rating of the season while the Jets held onto the ball with an effective run game to secure the win.

At 6-5, the Chargers are currently out of the Wild Card spots but could still work their way into the mix.

Wilson and the Broncos’ terrible start on offense was enough to move that game off the nighttime slot even with Mahomes on the other side of the field. The Broncos have been featured in multiple standalone games this season and come up consistently terrible.