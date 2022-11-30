Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Jets rookie RB Zonovan Knight made history last week against the Chicago Bears, becoming the first Jets rookie to surpass 100 yards in his first ever game. Knight came in to relieve Michael Carter after he was taken out of the game, and the rookie delivered - both through the air and on the ground. This is just another example of the Jets youth and depth picking up the slack when the starter goes down. We’ve seen shades of this on the offensive line and the defense already. Having players that step up in this form is what can build championship teams. It’s a good trend to have, but let’s hope that the Jets are able to avoid any other major injuries to the team this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

