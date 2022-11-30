Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Jets Reacts Survey: Week 13 By Kyle Thele Nov 30, 2022, 2:46pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jets Reacts Survey: Week 13 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CZWXVT/">Please take our survey</a> More From Gang Green Nation Quinnen Williams Talks About the QB Change How Mike White Did It Against the Bears NBC wanted Bills vs Jets, not Chargers vs Dolphins, for Week 14 Sunday night flex New York Jets Flight Connections 11/30/22 Mailbag Questions A Word on Quarterback Ceilings and Development Loading comments...
Loading comments...