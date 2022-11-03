TNF: Texans vs Eagles Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are 14 point favorites on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 1-5-1 Texans come into this game arguably the worst team in the NFL. They have lost five of their last six games. The Texans rank 31st in the NFL in yards gained and 30th in yards allowed. The Texans also come into this game missing their two top receivers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, leaving the passing game bereft of talent. Perhaps worst of all, the Texans field an atrocious run defense, ranked last in the NFL, which gives up a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. Last week the Texans surrendered more than 300 yards rushing against the Tennessee Titans. Now they face an undefeated Eagles team that has an offense built around the run game. It’s difficult to envision how the Texans emerge from this game victorious.

The 7-0 Eagles come into this game the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles boast the #3 ranked NFL offense and the #4 ranked NFL defense. They rank #1 in the NFL in least turnovers on offense and #1 in the NFL in most turnovers on defense. The Eagles have only turned the ball over twice all season. The Eagles have held opponents to 17 points or less in five of their last six games, and they have never scored less than 20 points in any game this year. This is a tough, talented Eagles team that doesn’t beat itself. A win here against a woefully outgunned Texans’ team seems all but inevitable, barring an epic letdown.

I expect the Eagles to win easily tonight against the Texans.