Podcast: Jets vs. Bills Talk With Joe Marino

Today we have our Crossover Thursday podcast. I join Joe Marino, the host of Locked On Bills, to chat about this weekend’s game at MetLife Stadium between the Jets and the Bills. It is always great to chat with Joe.

Buffalo enters this game as the consensus Super Bowl favorite. The Bills have lived up to all of the preseason hype they got. Coming off a difficult loss to New England, this was not the opponent the Jets needed on the schedule. It is, however, the opponent they got. We talk about some of the key matchups in this one. Joe also offers some excellent outside analysis of Zach Wilson. In addition to hosting Locked On Bills, Joe does great work at The Draft Network so he has an eye for player performance.

