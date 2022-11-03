Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had a sensational month of October, and he has been rewarded for it. Williams was named AFC Defense Player of the Month.

Quinnen filled up the stat sheet in the month of October. In 5 games he registered 4.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 4 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal.

Since the Jets drafted him third overall in 2019, fans have dreamed of Williams making the leap to become one of the league’s top interior linemen. Prior to October, they had gotten a quality player but not quite a game changing force.

The leap the Jets defense has made this year has many factors. Near the top is the improvement of Quinnen Williams. It feels like every week he is making the price of his next contract increase. It might be wise for the Jets to work out a long-term deal sooner rather than later.