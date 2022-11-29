Podcast: Why the Jets Should Keep Starting Mike White

After Mike White turned in the best quarterback performance of the season on Sunday, it seemed obvious to me that the Jets should keep playing him. It was obvious to most of the fanbase and the media.

Still there were a few media voices out there who actually criticized the way the Jets managed the quarterback position. I found this tough to believe, but they exist.

On today’s podcast I discuss Mike White’s performance against the Chicago Bears and why he should remain the Jets starting quarterback going forward. Don't get me wrong. I’m not saying White should remain the quarterback forever. I’m not even saying the Jets should commit to him for the rest of the year at this point. I just find many of the arguments against the benching of Zach Wilson to be uncompelling.

