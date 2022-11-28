Podcast: Mike White Stars as Jets Beat Bears

The Jets got a key win yesterday over the Chicago Bears. New York emerged victorious by a comfortable 31-10 margin. The Jets are now 7-4 and back in Playoff position.

The biggest star was Mike White. The quarterback was inserted into the starting lineup this week in place of Zach Wilson. Just as was the case last year, White was stellar in his first start of the season. Last year he threw for 405 yards and 3 touchdowns in his debut, an upset win over the Bengals. This year his tore up the Bears defense for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. He completed passes to 10 different receivers.

White’s excellent performance helped the Jets overcome a slow start for the defense. The unit allowed scores of the first two Bears drives but eventually bounced back to shut down Chicago in the second half.

