NFL Playoff Picture: New York Jets Are in Playoff Position After Week 12

Last week the Jets dropped out of Playoff positioning in the AFC for the first time in almost two months when they lost to the New England Patriots.

It was a brief hiatus. After their victory Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the Jets end Week 12 in a Playoff spot. If the season ended today, the Jets would be the seventh and final seed in the conference. They would be traveling to Miami for a game against the division rival Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

The Jets are currently one game ahead of the Patriots and the Chargers for the seven seed. The Patriots, of course, hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their two head to head victories.

The race remains tight, but the Jets will be playing meaningful December games in 2022.

Here are the full AFC standings at the moment.