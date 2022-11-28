Three of the four teams in the AFC East won their Week 12 games. The only loser was the New England Patriots, who were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. New England’s defeat drops the Patriots to last place in the division despite maintaining a record over .500. There is now a little bit of separation in the division as two games separate the top from the bottom.

The New York Jets’ victory over the Chicago Bears along with the Thursday result from Minnesota moves the Jets into third place in the AFC East. New York is one game behind the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Detroit Lions, and the Miami Dolphins, who beat the Houston Texans.

The Jets do have the opportunity to catch the teams in front of them. They currently own the tiebreaker over both the Bills and the Dolphins and have a matchup remaining with both rivals.