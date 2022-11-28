Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets blew away the Bears yesterday to the score of 31-10, with Mike White putting on a clinic on what has been an otherwise reasonably good Bears passing defense. White threw three touchdowns, two of them going to rookie Garrett Wilson with another going to Elijah Moore. The Jets just looked like a good team yesterday in spite of the elements, and it seemed that midway through the third quarter the Bears defense was starting to completely lose morale. With a huge game against the Vikings next week, it’ll be interesting to see what happens going forward. Obviously Mike White should start, but if he has a tough performance against the Vikings, who knows what Robert Saleh will do. For now, let’s enjoy this win and catch up on your links to the New York Jets.

