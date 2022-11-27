Jets vs Bears Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Chicago Bears is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Bears 17 - 10.

The Jets got the ball to open the game. Mike White led the Jets on a crisp 75 yard opening drive culminating in a White to Garrett Wilson touchdown pass. It was the first touchdown the Jets have scored on an opening drive this season.

The Bears answered with a long drive of their own, working the passing game to the backs and tight ends effectively before settling for a short field goal to make the score Jets 7, Bears 3.

After the Jets went three and out, the Bears took over and put together another long drive that saw them knocking on the door at the Jets 4 yard line as the 1st quarter drew to a close.

The 2nd quarter opened with the Bears completing a short touchdown pass to take a 10 - 7 lead as Trevor Siemian picked apart the Jets defense early on.

The Jets came right back with a drive down inside the Bears 20 yard line highlighted by a big 42 yard catch and run pass to Elijah Moore, but a fumbled snap on a Jets field goal attempt was recovered by the Bears, giving them the ball at their 18 yard line.

After the Bears went three and out, Mike White hit Garrett Wilson on a 54 yard touchdown pass as the Jets regained the lead at 14 - 10.

After the Bears went three and out, the Jets went on a final drive to get within field goal range, and Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57 yard field goal to close out the 1st half scoring.

The Jets go into the locker room with a seven point lead over the Bears at 17 - 10.

Enjoy the second half everyone.