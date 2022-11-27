Final Score: Jets 31, Bears 10

In the New York Jets’ 11th game of the 2022 season, on a soggy MetLife field in a chilly downpour, the New York Jets secured a 31 - 10 victory over the Chicago Bears, keeping the Jets apace in the AFC playoff picture for another week.

An action packed 1st half saw the Jets defense struggle early against Trevor Siemian and the Bears offense, before settling down and pitching a shutout for the last 14 minutes of the first half. The Jets offense moved the ball well against a depleted Bears defense as Mike White threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, both to Garrett Wilson, in the first half. Greg Zuerlein pitched in with a 57 yard field goal to tie the franchise record as the Jets entered halftime with a 17 - 10 lead.

The Bears started the 3rd quarter with the football and went three and out. The Jets answered with their own three and out. A great Braden Mann punt then pinned the Bears back at their one yard line to start the next drive, but the Jets were unable to force another three and out and the Bears got out of the shadow of their own end zone.

The Jets eventually forced a punt after a Bryce Huff sack and Braxton Berrios returned the ball to close to midfield, giving the Jets great field position to start their drive. The Jets then marched down the field and scored on a 22 yard Mike White to Elijah Moore touchdown pass to take a 24 - 10 lead.

The Bears went nowhere on their next possession and the Jets forced a punt. On the ensuing Jets possession the Jets went right down the field on a long drive culminating in a 32 yard touchdown run by Ty Johnson. The rout was on.

The 4th quarter opened with the Bears driving but the Jets owning a 21 point lead at 31 - 10. With Trevor Siemian at quarterback, Darnell Mooney out with an injury, and a run oriented Bears offense, it would take a miracle for the Jets to lose this game.

No miracle materialized. Neither team scored in the 4th quarter. A final Bears drive ended with a CJ Mosley interception at the Jets three yard line with a little over 5 minutes remaining in the game. From there the Jets just ran the ball down the Bears’ throat to run out the clock.

This was a game where the Jets took care of business against a lesser opponent at home. After a slow start for the defense the Jets shut out the Bears over the final 44 minutes of the game. The Jets offense was efficient and effective and the Jets emerged with a relatively easy victory.

With the win the Jets go to 7-4 on the season and finally fulfill the promise of playing meaningful December games. Now we move on to the stretch run and see if the Jets can close the deal and make it to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.