SNF: Eagles vs Packers Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 12. Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers.

The 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles come into this game with the best record in the NFL. After getting off to an 8-0 start to the season the Eagles have faltered slightly, losing to the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, then struggling to squeak out a 17 - 16 victory over a mediocre Indianapolis Colts team last week. The Eagles are a well rounded team, with top 5 units on offense and defense. The biggest strength of this Eagles team has been turnovers. The Eagles offense has turned over the ball the second fewest times of any NFL team, and the Eagles defense has forced more turnovers than any other NFL team. That gives the Eagles the best turnover differential in the NFL, a primary reason why they have the best record in the NFL. It comes as no surprise that the struggles the Eagles ran into in their last two games corresponded to the only two games all year the Eagles lost the turnover battle. If you want to beat the Eagles, winning the turnover battle is a good way to do it.

The 4-7 Green Bay Packers come into this game suffering through a rare down year. The Packers have lost six of their last seven games and are currently clinging to the faintest of playoff hopes. Aaron Rodgers has been struggling with an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand most of the season and it shows. Rodgers is having arguably the worst campaign of his illustrious career. Playing without the departed Davante Adams at wide receiver hasn’t helped. The Packers offense has had a tough time scoring points. They have scored 17 points or less in four of their last six games. That won’t get it done most games in the NFL. Unless the Packers offense can get things together against one of the best defenses in the NFL today, the Packers are likely not going to make the playoffs this year.

The Packers have won three of the last four meetings between these two teams. I think the Eagles will reverse that trend tonight.