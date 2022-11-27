Week 12 Late Games Open Thread

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

There aren’t a lot of compelling matchups here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a game that looked like it could be a Super Bowl preview before this season began. The Chiefs have kept their end of the bargain. With a sparkling 8-2 record the Chiefs currently are the #1 seed in the AFC. The Rams, on the other hand, have had a really rough year following their victory in the Super Bowl last year. Matthew Stafford has dealt with an injury to his throwing arm all year, and his performance has suffered as a consequence. The Rams have sunk into the bottom of the standings at 3-7, and now it looks like Stafford may be done for the year. That makes this matchup with the Chiefs, once so promising, a likely blowout.

In other late afternoon games the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks host the 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders; the 4-7 Arizona Cardinals take on the 5-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a game the Chargers need badly to keep their playoff hopes on track; and the surging 6-4 San Francisco 49ers face off against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints in a game the 49ers need to keep pace in the race for the NFC West title.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.