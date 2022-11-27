Jets vs Bears Game Thread

It’s week 12 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Chicago Bears.

It’s getting late in the season now. After today the Jets will have just six games left. The playoff picture is coming into focus, and the Jets badly need a win today to keep pace. A loss at home against the lowly Bears wouldn’t mathematically eliminate the Jets from the playoffs, but it would be difficult to see a realistic path to the playoffs from there. That makes this another huge game for the Jets and their new starting quarterback, Mike White. White replaces the benched Zach Wilson. The Jets don’t need White to have another 400 yard game today. All they really need is a steady presence who is capable of putting together a few scoring drives and minimizes mistakes. If the Jets can get that from White the defense should be capable of taking care of the rest against a Bears team that will likely be led by Trevor Siemian.

If the Jets want to be taken seriously as a contender, they need to take care of business at home against the lesser teams in the NFL. Beat the Bears and move on to greater challenges. If the Jets can’t do that then they probably will be on the outside looking in for a 12th straight season this year. Let’s see if they’re up to the challenge.

It’s the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears in week 12 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.