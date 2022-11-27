Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the Chicago Bears today at MetLife Stadium in what is likely to be a very wet game. With a steady, fairly heavy rain forecast, this could be a sloppy, run heavy slugfest. The Jets will be starting Mike White at quarterback, and it looks likely the Bears will be starting Trevor Siemian, replacing the injured Justin Fields. Raise your hand if you thought those would be the two starting quarterbacks in this game before the season started? Anyone? Let’s just hope the Jets’ replacement quarterback is better than the Bears’ replacement quarterback in this game, particularly since the Jets’ quarterback will be facing a much less fearsome defense.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:

