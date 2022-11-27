NFL Picks for Week 12 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 7 point favorites at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That spread seems fair. The Bears are one of the worst teams, with one of the worst defenses, in the NFL. The Bears offense has been very good of late, but that has been largely due to quarterback Justin Fields, who seems unlikely to play on Sunday. If Fields doesn’t play, Trevor Siemian will be under center for the Bears, and that should have a pretty deleterious effect on the Bears offense. If Mike White can just avoid mistakes and get a few drives going, the Jets’ defense should be capable of taking care of the rest in this game. I’m taking the Jets.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.