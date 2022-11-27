Jets vs Bears Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Chicago Bears today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be stormy. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the south southwest to start the game, shifting to the south and then to the south southeast as the game progresses. Temperatures will be fairly warm for late November in East Rutherford, in the high 40s to start the game, rising into the low 50s by game’s end. Relative humidity will be quite high, in the low to mid 80s throughout the game. There will be a near 100% chance of precipitation throughout the game, as a steady and fairly heavy rainfall makes the conditions difficult on the field. The rainfall will gradually increase in intensity as the game progresses. Overall this shapes up to be a miserable day for fans at the stadium. The steady chilly rain will make keeping dry and warm difficult for the fans. For the players keeping dry and warm will be impossible. The conditions are likely to make passing difficult. With the Bears already fielding an offense more run heavy than any NFL offense since the 1970s, this game promises to be a run dominated slugfest, with scoring likely to be held to a minimum.

Enjoy the game everybody.