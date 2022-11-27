How to watch Bears vs. Jets in Week 12

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Bears at Jets early on FOX

Rams at Chiefs late on FOX

Chargers at Cardinals late on CBS

Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will call today’s game between the Jets and the Bears for FOX. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern. The Jets are 7 point favorites, and the over/under is 38.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Due to the big markets and the Playoff implications for the Jets, this game has a fairly wide broadcast footprint. Beyond New York, FOX affiliates in Hartford, Scranton, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Albany are showing the game. So are FOX affiliates in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. You can see whether you will receive the game by going to 506sports.com. They have maps displaying where every NFL Week 12 game will be shown.

The entire nation will see Packers at Eagles tonight on NBC and Steelers at Colts tomorrow night on ESPN.

