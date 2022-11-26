Jets Fans Agree With the Decision to Bench Zach Wilson

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week SB Nation asks Jets fans and other fans across the NFL for opinions on their favorite team and the league in general. It is called SB Nation Reacts.

This week the top story around the Jets was the quarterback position. Before the decision to start Mike White in place of Zach Wilson was made, we asked whether the team should make a change.

The result was overwhelming.

As mentioned above, the poll was posted before the benching was announced so we didn’t have time to ask whether White or Joe Flacco would be the better replacement. Still it seems like Jets fans support the decision the team made.

The change was made before the Jets suffered a painful loss in New England last weekend. That defeat put a dent in fan confidence.

The 79 percent confidence level is still high but represents a drop of roughly 20 percent in the span of one week.

A win this week against the Bears will likely reverse that trend.