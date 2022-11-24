It’s Thanksgiving Day and the usual slate of holiday afternoon games is on the schedule.

In the early afternoon game the Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills in a game Jets fans will be rooting for a Lions upset. The Lions come into this game on a roll, winners of three straight after starting the season 1-6. The Lions have been within four points of victory in all but two games this season, so maybe they will surprise people in this game and at least keep it close.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game losers of two of their last three games after getting the season off to a 6-1 start. After fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL early on this season, the Bills have lost their way a bit lately. The Bills have yielded an average of more than 25 points per game over their last three games. That sets up this contest as possibly more interesting than it appears at first glance. This could turn into a fun shootout today if the Lions can continue their recent success on offense.

In the late afternoon game the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys host the 7-3 New York Giants in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. The Cowboys come into this game winners of three of their last four games. The Cowboys offense has been heating up, averaging 39 points per game over the last three weeks. The Giants, on the other hand, have taken a step back recently, losing two of their last three games after getting off to a 6-1 start this season. The Giants’ defense has suffered recently, yielding an average of 25 points per game over the last three weeks. A Cowboys surging offense at home against a struggling Giants defense on the road has the makings of a potential blowout in this game.

Enjoy the games everybody.