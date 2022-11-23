Robert Saleh Expects Zach Wilson to Play Again for the Jets This Season

ets head coach Robert Saleh announced to the media that Mike White will start for the Jets at quarterback Sunday in place of Zach Wilson.

Saleh said he still expects Wilson to return to the field at some point this season.

Saleh: "Zach's career here is not over." Says they intend to get him back on the field this year. "The young man needs a re-set." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 23, 2022

Robert Saleh said there are aspects of Zach Wilson's game that will "continue to deteriorate" if they kept throwing him out there.



Right now, the way Wilson is playing, it's not capable of "winning football games." #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2022

Saleh mentions Alex Smith, Rich Gannon and Kurt Warner as QBs who benefitted from "reset." He's trying to spin this into a positive re: Wilson's demotion. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 23, 2022

When we see Wilson again is impossible to know at this time. Much of it will likely be determined by how Mike White performs in Zach’s place.

Saleh is obviously going to be diplomatic when speaking to the press about the reasoning behind his decision. We don’t know the extent to which Wilson’s demotion was purely a consequence of poor play. We also can’t say how much of a role locker room strife played in the decision, although Saleh alluded to some bad feelings between the quarterback and his teammates.

Robert Saleh on the notion Zach Wilson lost the locker room: "Maybe there's a little irritation at the moment (...) but I don't think there's hate." #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2022

Mike White certainly will have every opportunity to keep the job if he plays well. If he falters, Zach might return to the lineup sooner rather than later.