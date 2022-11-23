 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Saleh Expects Zach Wilson to Play Again for the Jets This Season

By John B
ets head coach Robert Saleh announced to the media that Mike White will start for the Jets at quarterback Sunday in place of Zach Wilson.

Saleh said he still expects Wilson to return to the field at some point this season.

When we see Wilson again is impossible to know at this time. Much of it will likely be determined by how Mike White performs in Zach’s place.

Saleh is obviously going to be diplomatic when speaking to the press about the reasoning behind his decision. We don’t know the extent to which Wilson’s demotion was purely a consequence of poor play. We also can’t say how much of a role locker room strife played in the decision, although Saleh alluded to some bad feelings between the quarterback and his teammates.

Mike White certainly will have every opportunity to keep the job if he plays well. If he falters, Zach might return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

