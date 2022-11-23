Mike White to Start at Quarterback for Jets vs. Bears

News broke Wednesday morning that the Jets were benching Zach Wilson. Head coach Robert Saleh made it official when he spoke to the media. Mike White will be under center Week 12 when the Jets face the Chicago Bears.

Coach Saleh announces that QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JiXTlWKu2r — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

Saleh opened the door for this when he refused to commit to a starter the day after the Jets lost their Week 11 game to the Patriots.

White began the season as the third quarterback on the roster but was promoted to backup for the last three games. He memorably threw for 405 yards in an upset win over the Bengals last year before falling back to earth two weeks later with a four interception performance against the Bills.

Saleh indicated that Joe Flacco will serve as the backup quarterback. Wilson will be inactive.

Joe Flacco will be the backup. Zach Wilson will be inactive. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 23, 2022

Saleh indicated that White is only guaranteed to be the starter this week. The rest depends on how Sunday goes.