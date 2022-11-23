Zach Wilson is being benched by New York Jets

New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson is heading to the bench, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Head coach Robert Saleh announced Mike White would get the nod in his Wednesday press conference.

White recently passed Joe Flacco on the depth chart and has been active as the number two quarterback for several weeks while Flacco has been inactive.

Wilson’s performance on Sunday was ugly, and he made postgame comments that clearly bothered some of his teammates. Saleh put the writing on the wall earlier this week when he said he wouldn’t commit to Wilson as the starter going forward. What this means for his future is anybody’s guess.

It will be interesting to see whether he is active as the second quarterback Sunday or the Jets deactivate him completely.

I am not sure this is a guarantee Wilson’s Jets career is over, but clearly the quarterback has lost a lot of faith in the locker room.

We will have more as developments emerge through the day.