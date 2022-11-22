2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Zach to the Drawing Board

The New York Jets were on the road on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots. It wasn’t pretty. In an atrocious offensive performance, the Jets lost 10 -3 on a last second punt return touchdown by the Patriots. The Jets’ defense played their hearts out, but the offense was as bad as you’re ever likely to see. Now the Jets prepare for a home game against the woeful Chicago Bears. A loss this week would just about seal the Jets fate and extend the current 11 year streak without a playoff appearance to 12 years. A win this week would keep the Jets in the hunt.

How did the power rankings feel about the Jets ugly loss to the New England Patriots? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 3 The Playoff Contenders 13. New York Jets It’s hard not to feel absolutely gutted for the New York Jets’ defense. They’ve battled all year, and they did so once again against New England, despite being on the field for the majority of the game. It wasn’t all Zach Wilson’s fault. There were a few passes in the first half that should have been caught. But it’s clear that despite being 5-2 with Wilson as the starter, he is holding this offense back. Maybe Mike White isn’t a better option, but we’re getting into the territory where it might be in the team’s best interest to make a change. Yes, he was the second-overall pick in the NFL draft just a season ago. But this is a roster ready for the playoffs NOW, and he’s not ready to be a starting QB on a contending team.

New York Post

17. New York Jets 6-4 (13) Add another unthinkable loss to Jets’ lore. Instead of punting out of bounds to help set up overtime, the Jets allowed an 84-yard tiebreaking return for a touchdown in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. A win would’ve meant first place in the AFC East on tiebreakers. The loss — the 14th straight in the rivalry — instead dropped the Jets to last place.

ESPN

15. New York Jets (6-4) Week 11 ranking: 10 What/who is underachieving? QB Zach Wilson Look, no one expected Wilson to be Josh Allen in year two, but the 2021 No. 2 overall pick hasn’t improved as much as hoped. His completion rate (55.6%) is the exact same as last season — and that’s not good. Yes, Wilson has cut down on his interceptions. And, yes, his QBR is up (from 28.2 to 45.2), but his overall command of the position and his fundamentals have regressed in some respects. The Jets would be 8-2 if Wilson had been merely average in his two losses.

USA Today

16. New York Jets (6-4) Last week: No. 9 Not only did the Jets manage to get swept by the New England Patriots in the season series, but coach Robert Saleh is playing weird motivational games with Zach Wilson, indicating that no decision has been made on the starting quarterback for Week 12. Sooner or later, the same ol’ Jets would fly in.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?