New York Jets Flight Connections 11/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets situation involving Zach Wilson seems to be getting worse, with players liking negative tweets of Wilson, and Robert Saleh now shying away from confirming that Wilson will be the starter this week when the Chicago Bears come to town. Wilson didn’t make things easier for himself, deflecting blame in numerous statements instead of taking complete ownership himself. It’s going to be very interesting to see which direction the Jets choose to go to finish the season. It’s likely it will determine how the team ends the year, and whether or not that means a playoff berth. Let’s hope the best works out for the team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways Jets at Patriots | Duane Brown: 'We Still Have Everything We Want in Front of Us'

Craig Epstein - 3 takeaways from NY Jets Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots

David Wyatt-Hupton - Putrid Offense Downs Jets

John Pullano - Jets' John Franklin-Myers: ‘I Think We Did a Good Job Containing’

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' defensive line does its part with six-sack performance

SNY - Bart Scott, Connor Rogers react to Jets' 10-3 loss at Patriots | Jets Post Game Live

SNY - Robert Saleh addresses ineffective offense, special teams blunder | Jets Post Game

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Garrett Wilson unloads after Patriots loss: ‘This s--- is not OK’ | Why Robert Saleh has work to do

Brian Costello & Ryan Dunleavy - Garrett Wilson unloads on Jets offense: 'This s--t’s sorry'

SNY - Zach Wilson reacts to 10-3 loss, doesn't feel he let defense down at Patriots | Jets Post Game

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson only made things worse after brutal Jets game

Steve Serby - Jets have quarterback problem after Zach Wilson disaster

Michael Nania - The ugly truth about NY Jets QB Zach Wilson has been revealed

Connor Hughes - Zach Wilson's lack of accountability after Jets loss to Patriots should sound some alarms

Scott Polacek - Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

Mike McDaniel - Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report

Michael Nania - Multiple NY Jets players have liked anti-Zach Wilson tweets

Michael Nania - Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh won't commit to Zach Wilson as Jets starter

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh opens door to benching Zach Wilson after Patriots disaster: ‘Everything is on the table’

Jack Bell - Notebook | Robert Saleh: ‘Everything on the Table’ at Quarterback

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season

Rivka Boord - NY Jets’ QB question appears to have a resounding answer

Jake Brown - Jets can't survive with this Zach Wilson

Ian O'Connor - Robert Saleh must bench Zach Wilson for Jets' good

Bridget Hyland - Ex-Pro Bowler: Jets need to bench Zach Wilson, start Joe Flacco

Mike Rosenstein - Jets’ Zach Wilson panned as ‘goat of the week’ by NFL insider

Ryan Glasspiegel - Sauce Gardner calls out 'toxic' fans in Zach Wilson Twitter controversy

Colin Loughran - Booger McFarland rip of Zach Wilson quickly gets awkward

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.