MNF: Cardinals vs 49ers Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 11. Tonight we have the Arizona Cardinals hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

The 4-6 Arizona Cardinals come into this game off a road win over the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that the Cardinals had lost four of their previous five games. The Cardinals will be missing starting quarterback Kyler Murray tonight. That leaves journeyman Colt McCoy to face the formidable 49ers defense. McCoy has one start this season, last week’s victory over the Rams.

The 5-4 San Francisco 49ers are an extremely talented team with a record that does not match their abilities. The 49ers feature the league’s #1 ranked defense as well as the #9 offense, yet they are just one game over .500. San Francisco comes into this game winners of two straight and four of their last six. This talented team, featuring the likes of Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk on offense, appears to just now be hitting their stride. That does not bode well for a Cardinals team missing its starting quarterback.

The Cardinals have won three of the last four meetings between these two teams, but I think the 49ers will take this one fairly easily.