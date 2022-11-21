Robert Saleh Doesn’t Commit to Zach Wilson Starting at QB for the Jets Week 12 vs. Bears

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a bad game Week 11 against the Patriots and then made headlines after the game for saying he didn’t believe he let the defense down. The Jets scored 3 points on offense in the loss while their defense allowed 3.

Head coach Robert Saleh speaking to the media on Monday refused to commit to the second year quarterback being in the lineup for the Jets on Sunday.

News: Robert Saleh is non-commital on Zach Wilson -- for the first time ever. Won't say he will start Sunday. Will continue to evaluate. This is big. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022

Saleh says Wilson has been informed of his wait-and-see status. Won't say if it would be White or Flacco. Everything on the table. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022

It isn’t clear how seriously Saleh is considering a change. It could be a motivational ploy to get Wilson’s attention.

Still it is indeed big news when a coach tells you on Monday he isn’t sure who his starting quarterback will be the next week. Clearly there were some bad feelings in the locker room toward Wilson after the game. How bad things are we can’t say. The team is now in full PR mode, and few public comments will offer much insight the rest of this week.

Would benching Wilson be the right move? I can't really say. Certainly his play not just last week but for most of the year would merit a change. My rough estimation is the caliber of play from either Joe Flacco or Mike White wouldn’t be much better or worse. Of course, Wilson’s standing in the locker room could play a role in the decision.