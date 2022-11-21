There Seems to Be Discontent With Zach Wilson in the Jets Locker Room

“A locker room divided” is an easy storyline to write after a team suffers a devastating loss, particularly when one unit outperforms the other. The Jets defense was outstanding in their Week 11 loss to the Patriots, allowing 3 points. The Jets offense was not, scoring only 3 points.

The game was quite a struggle for quarterback Zach Wilson. Sometimes a quarterback’s statistics are deceptive. That was not the case on Sunday. Wilson’s 9 for 22, 77 yard stat line was a pretty accurate indicator of his performance.

You could see during the game some frustration among his teammates, particularly Garrett Wilson’s response after a failed third down play when his quarterback did not look in his direction.

Garrett Wilson was quite upset after this play pic.twitter.com/ekzytYrafQ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 21, 2022

The rookie receiver vented after the game.

Garrett Wilson says "this s---'s not okay" in reference to the Jets' offense:



"We've got the dudes. It's time to be consistent. It's time to start winning the games we should win." pic.twitter.com/eipi6rZ0sC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

Zach Wilson’s postgame comments also raised some eyebrows.

.@Connor_J_Hughes: "Do you feel like you let the defense down at all?"



Zach Wilson: "No." pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

Now broadly speaking, it is very easy to take a comment like that and blow it out of proportion. The biggest problem with Wilson yesterday was his level of play. Nothing he said in the postgame press conference was going to fix that.

What the media, you, and I think about these comments is irrelevant. They only matter if his teammates don’t take kindly to them.

That’s what seems noteworthy. Two Jets defensive players took to Twitter and liked tweets criticizing Wilson’s response to that answer.

#Jets John Franklin-Myers isn’t too happy with Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/B0W6aIqrW9 — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) November 21, 2022

Jets CB Sauce Gardner likes a tweet criticizing Zach Wilson’s lack of accountability. #NYJets | #NFL pic.twitter.com/Qr5fYz4xc7 — The Majors New York (@TheMajorsNY) November 21, 2022

John Franklin-Myers and Sauce Gardner both later claimed that they liked the tweets critical of Wilson by accident.

Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) November 21, 2022

I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because yall started tagging me. We gon’ be straight❕ https://t.co/zQJhVRSM7V — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) November 21, 2022

It seems like a heck of a coincidence that two players from the defense would accidentally like tweets critical of their quarterback immediately after a game like yesterday’s.

If I liked it purposely, I just wouldn’t of said anything. I always mistakenly like tweets on here, but y’all made sure y’all caught this one. Y’all toxic on here https://t.co/L4fs3DF2Fl — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) November 21, 2022

Uh yeah...really compelling argument there, Sauce.

Despite this purely coincidental run of accidental social media likes, plenty of reporters connected with the team are indicating all is not well in the locker room.

Hearing this morning there’s a lot of raw feelings among #Jets defensive players. Clearly, Zach Wilson’s post-game accountability (or lack thereof) didn’t sit well. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022

Let’s just say Zach Wilson has a lot of work to do in the locker room this week… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 21, 2022

"Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Zach Wilson was walking around after the game “like he isn’t the problem.”



It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others." (via @Connor_J_Hughes) https://t.co/mhgvtofG6g pic.twitter.com/NOuRLxll42 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 21, 2022

Certainly none of these issues are insurmountable. Each team has its share of internal drama over the course of a season, and it tends to be a result of losing.

Still, it certainly is worth keeping an eye on this. There clearly seems to be disharmony right now within the locker room.