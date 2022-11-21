Jets open as 4 point favorites vs Bears

The New York Jets are coming off a heart breaking last second loss to the New England Patriots. The defense played lights out football, but the Jets were done in by an offensive offense which was missing in action all day. A last second punt return for a touchdown by the Patriots sealed the Jets’ fate on a day the defense deserved better. The loss to the Patriots brought the Jets’ record for the 2022 NFL season to 6-4 and dropped the Jets into last place in the AFC East. Now the Jets head home to lick their wounds and prepare to take on the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

The 3-8 Bears’ offense has come alive in recent weeks, averaging nearly 30 points per game over the last five games as second year quarterback Justin Fields has come into his own, particularly running the football. Despite the offensive resurgence, the Bears have gone 1-4 over that span, as the Bears defense has collapsed. That collapsed defense may be just what the doctor ordered for Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense, who have lost their way while facing a succession of top NFL defenses in recent weeks.

The Jets need to take care of business at home and win these kinds of games against the lesser NFL teams if they want to be considered contenders. The Jets are the better, deeper, more talented team overall, but if Zach Wilson can’t manage a bounce back performance after an atrocious outing against the Patriots, the Jets might lose a game they should win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 4 point favorites against the Bears on Sunday. It’s a mark of how badly the Jets played on Sunday that they are just 4 point favorites at home in this game. With home field generally worth about three points, this point spread in effect rates the 6-4 Jet and the 3-8 Bears as nearly equals.

Can the Jets win this game? The Jets not only can win, they should win this game. If they lose against the 3-8 Bears at home we can drop all the talk about this team being a contender. The Jets have much the better defense, and they have the better weapons on offense. The only issue is, can Zach Wilson pull it together? I’m betting Wilson will show enough against a bad Bears defense for the Jets to emerge victorious in this game.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets -195/Chicago Bears +165.

The Over/Under for the game is 44.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?