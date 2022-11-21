Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets lost a heartbreaking game against the Patriots yesterday by the score of 10-3, with the Patriots winning on a punt return with less than 10 seconds left in the game. It was the first punt return for a touchdown to in the NFL this season. The Jets defense played incredibly, whereas the offense played so poorly it’s hard to express just how bad they truly were. Zach Wilson completed nine passes on the day, while the Jets punted 10 times. I’ve tried to join the Green Kool-Aid and root for Zach Wilson, but at this point, I’m off the train and nowhere near the station. With Garrett Wilson now joining the list of WRs angry at the offense, there needs to be a change. Let’s hope that if a change occurs, it leads to success. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

