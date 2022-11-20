In the New York Jets’ 10th game of the 2022 season, on a cold and blustery late November day in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the New York Jets stood toe to toe with the Patriots for more than 59 minutes. In the end the Jets blinked, as the Patriots scored a game winning touchdown on a punt return with just a few seconds left on the clock. In a bitter disappointment, the Jets lost to the Patriots, 10 - 3.

The 1st half was a tight defensive struggle as neither offense could get much going in the cold and windy conditions. The Patriots drew first blood with a field goal on the first play of the second quarter, the Jets answered with a field goal of their own on the ensuing drive, and the two teams remained locked at 3 - 3 the rest of the first half.

The 3rd quarter was more of the same. The Patriots had one drive that got them within field goal range, but Nick Folk missed his 2nd field goal of the game. The Jets couldn’t get anything going on offense at all, as they had less than 10 yards of total offense in the 3rd quarter. Neither team scored in the quarter and the Jets entered the 4th quarter with the ball, still tied at 3 -3.

In the 4th quarter it was more of the same, as each team’s defense dominated the opposing team’s offense. Neither team had any serious chance to score until the Jets punted with 26 seconds left. The Patriots returned the punt for a touchdown for a 10 -3 lead with just a few seconds left, and that was the ball game.

With the loss the Jets go to 6-4 on the season and fall to last place in the AFC East. This was a devastating blow to the Jets’ playoff chances.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.