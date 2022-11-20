Jets vs Patriots Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Patriots 3 - 3.

The 1st quarter was a tight defensive struggle as neither team could get anything going on offense early on. The Patriots eventually put together a long, grinding drive that took them to the Jets 5 yard line as the quarter came to a close.

The Patriots had to settle for a short field goal to open the 2nd quarter to take a 3 - 0 lead.

The Jets then went on a long drive of their own, highlighted by a 34 yard Zach Wilson pass to Denzel Mims, before settling for a 45 yard field goal to tie the game at 3 - 3.

That’s where the score wound up at halftime, as the Patriots missed a field goal after a long drive and the Jets stalled out on a drive before they got into field goal range.

The Jets go into the locker room tied with the Patriots at 3 - 3.

Enjoy the second half everyone.