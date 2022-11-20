Week 11 Late Games Open Thread

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

In perhaps the best game in the late afternoon, the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings are vying for the #1 overall seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys are trying to keep pace in the surprisingly competitive NFC East.

In other late afternoon games the Disappointment Bowl features two AFC West teams that have vastly underperformed expectations this season. Russell Wilson and the 3-6 Denver Broncos host Derek Carr and the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup that was expected to have playoff implications for both teams before the season began. Instead both teams are trying to figure out what went wrong. And finally, the 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers, going through a rare down year for the franchise, host the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers will try to sweep the Bengals in the season series after defeating them on opening day.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.