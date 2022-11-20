Jets vs Patriots Game Thread

It’s week 11 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts visiting the New England Patriots.

This game is as crucial for the Jets as any they’ve played since 2015. Win and they’re in first place in the AFC East, in position to control their own destiny and possibly secure a home playoff game down the road. Lose, and if the Buffalo Bills win, the Jets are in last place in the division. The Jets need a road win against the Patriots in the worst way. They haven’t gotten one of those since defeating the Patriots in the 2010-11 playoffs. Now would be a really good time to break that streak.

If the Jets want to be taken seriously as a contender, they need to start winning some games like this one. It won’t be easy in Foxborough, but the Jets are the more talented team. It’s time they start acting like it and stop being the Patriots’ whipping boys. Let’s see if they’re up to the challenge.

It’s the New York Jets and the New England Patriots in a crucial AFC East rematch in week 11 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.