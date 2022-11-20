Jets vs Patriots Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts, visiting the New England Patriots today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in Foxborough will be cold and blustery. Skies will be bright and sunny throughout the game. Winds will be 20-25 mph, with occasional gusts as high as 40 mph, out of the west to start the game, shifting to the west northwest and diminishing slightly to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, as the game progresses. Temperatures will be cold but seasonable for late November in Foxborough, in the high 30s to start the game, falling into the mid 30s as the game progresses. Relative humidity will be quite low, in the mid 20s to start the game, rising slightly to the high 20s as the game progresses. There will be a near 0% risk of precipitation throughout the game. Overall this shapes up to be a fairly miserable day for fans at the stadium. The cold and wind will make bundling up a necessity. For the players the strong winds will be a factor in the passing and kicking games. At times passing will be difficult as big gusts of wind push passes off course. This will be a game where running the ball will be essential, and field position will be especially important. Points may be difficult to come by.

Enjoy the game everybody.