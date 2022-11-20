Jets vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Patriots early on CBS

Lions at Giants early on FOX

Cowboys at Vikings late on CBS

Kickoff time for today’s game between the Jets and the Patriots is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern. The Patriots are 3.5 point favorites according to DraftKings SportsBook. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call the game for CBS.

The game has a wide broadcast footprint. In addition to New York, the game will be shown in Albany and all of New England in the Northeast. All of Florida will show the game. So will wide portions of the Midwest and Mountain regions. To see whether the game will be shown where you live, go to 506sports.com.

If the game will not be shown in your region, you will need to utilize NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket has streaming versions for people who live in apartment buildings that cannot receive DirecTV and for students.

The entire nation will see Chiefs at Chargers tonight on NBC and 49ers vs. Cardinals tomorrow night in Mexico City on ESPN.